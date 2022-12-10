Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 13 settlements in east.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2022 7:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Ploshchanka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Nevelske, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Dec. 10.

Over the last 24 hours, the Russian military launched five missiles, about 20 airstrikes, and over 80 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian control points and five areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment over the same period, the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
