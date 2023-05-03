General Staff: Russia has lost 191,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 3 that Russia had lost 191,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 520 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,702 tanks, 7,199 armored fighting vehicles, 5,865 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,946 artillery systems, 544 multiple launch rocket systems, 300 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,505 drones, and 18 boats.