General Staff: Russia has lost 192,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 4 that Russia had lost 192,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,707 tanks, 7,216 armored fighting vehicles, 5,886 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,962 artillery systems, 547 multiple launch rocket systems, 304 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,523 drones, and 18 boats.