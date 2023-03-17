Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia launches 5 missiles, 18 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2023 7:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 5 missiles and 18 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine’s General Staff.

The Russian attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk oblast injured six civilians and damaged 20 buildings, including a school among other civilian infrastructure. The Russian forces also carried out over 100 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems during the past day.

The update also referenced continued efforts to force Ukrainian citizens in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast, to accept Russian passports. The recent strategy used by Russian proxies entails limiting payment systems only to residents with Russian taxpayer cards, which require Russian citizenship.

Ukrainian Air Force targeted seven temporary Russian bases. Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces struck five temporary bases, five command posts, two radar stations, a fuel storage facility, a jammer, and an anti-aircraft system.

The update comes amid a continued fight for Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast, which brought heavy losses.

Earlier on March 15, Ian Stubbs, U.K. military advisor, said that “since May last year, between 20,000–30,000 Wagner and regular Russian forces have been killed and wounded in the area around Bakhmut alone.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
