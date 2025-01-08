General Staff: Russia has lost 801,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 801,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 8.

This number includes 1,660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,714 tanks, 20,205 armored fighting vehicles, 33,307 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,729 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,727 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.