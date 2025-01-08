Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 801,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 801,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 8.

This number includes 1,660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,714 tanks, 20,205 armored fighting vehicles, 33,307 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,729 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,727 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian troops overrun Kurakhove, approach Pokrovsk east, south, and southwest
Russia keeps on advancing in eastern Donetsk Oblast, taking hold of Kurakhove, which would become the first major town to fall into Russian hands in 2025. Russian troops are continuing to push on the Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes, Ukraine’s General Staff said in i…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.