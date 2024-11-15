General Staff: Russia has lost 717,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 717,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 15.
This number includes 1,520 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,330 tanks, 18,968 armored fighting vehicles, 29,167 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,492 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 999 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,886 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.