General Staff: Russia has lost 699,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2024 9:18 AM 1 min read
A view of destroyed Russian armored vehicles and tanks after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 699,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 3.

This number includes 1,410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,182 tanks, 18,523 troop-carrying armored fighting vehicles, 28,160 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,086 artillery systems, 1,244 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,187 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

China was well aware of North Korean troop deployment ahead of time, expert says
Beijing was fast at claiming that it had no knowledge of Russia’s deepening partnership with North Korea. The U.S. had jumped on the opportunity, hoping to pressure China to dissuade North Korea from taking an active part in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Observers, however, are skeptical about Chi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
News Feed

3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
