General Staff: Russia has lost 699,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 699,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 3.

This number includes 1,410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,182 tanks, 18,523 troop-carrying armored fighting vehicles, 28,160 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,086 artillery systems, 1,244 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,187 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.