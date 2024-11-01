Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 696,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 696,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 1.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,162 tanks, 18,470 armored fighting vehicles, 28.038 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,039 artillery systems, 1,244 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,088 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As drone strikes surge, Russia’s next mass missile attack on Kyiv likely imminent, experts and weary residents say
Russia’s aerial attacks against Kyiv have changed dramatically in recent weeks, becoming far more frequent yet far less destructive. Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on the capital — which overnight on Oct. 31 was attacked for the 20th time this month — and the rest of the country, while dialing…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:25 PM

Kyiv still waiting for MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Zelensky says.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Warsaw may provide Kyiv with additional Soviet-made fighter jets if it can find a replacement. Following Zelensky's calls to speed up the transfer, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Poland makes decisions based on its security and has already done everything it can for Ukraine."
