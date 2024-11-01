General Staff: Russia has lost 696,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 696,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 1.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,162 tanks, 18,470 armored fighting vehicles, 28.038 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,039 artillery systems, 1,244 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,088 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.