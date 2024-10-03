General Staff: Russia has lost 656,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 656,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 3.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,893 tanks, 17,596 armored fighting vehicles, 25,750 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,906 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 964 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,393 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.