General Staff: Russia has lost 639,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 639,480 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 20.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,725 tanks, 17,132 armored fighting vehicles, 24,898 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,212 artillery systems, 1,189 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,469 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.