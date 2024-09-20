The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 639,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 8:42 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian air intelligence soldier carries a drone in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 10, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 639,480 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 20.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,725 tanks, 17,132 armored fighting vehicles, 24,898 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,212 artillery systems, 1,189 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,469 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
