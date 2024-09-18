The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 637,010 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 18, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
The Ukrainian military fires RPGs at enemy positions as the special military unit "Kurt & Company group" holds the first line of the front line on Nov. 3, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 637010 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 18.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,691 tanks, 17,080 armored fighting vehicles, 24,784 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,154 artillery systems, 1,188 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15354 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
