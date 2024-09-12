General Staff: Russia has lost 630,200 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 630,200 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 12.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,653 tanks, 16,955 armored fighting vehicles, 24,481 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,009 artillery systems, 1,184 multiple launch rocket systems, 945 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,033 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.