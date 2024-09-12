The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 630,200 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 12, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian solider watches a multiple rocket launcher system firing a rocket at Russian positions on the front line in eastern Ukraine on Nov. 29, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 630,200 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 12.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,653 tanks, 16,955 armored fighting vehicles, 24,481 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,009 artillery systems, 1,184 multiple launch rocket systems, 945 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,033 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UK announces new $781 million aid package for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a new 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package for Ukraine on Sept. 11, as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
