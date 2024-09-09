General Staff: Russia has lost 626,410 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 626,410 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,639 tanks, 16,906 armored fighting vehicles, 24,262 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,830 artillery systems, 1,180 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,897 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.