General Staff: Russia has lost 626,410 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 626,410 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,639 tanks, 16,906 armored fighting vehicles, 24,262 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,830 artillery systems, 1,180 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,897 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine building underground weapons factories; Ukrainian drones hit Russian ammunition warehouse
Key developments on Sept. 7-8: * Russian offensive near Pokrovsk reportedly slowing down * Zelensky: Ukraine building underground weapons factories * Ukrainian drones hit ammunition warehouse in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast * Death toll of Russian Sept. 3 attack on Poltava rises to 58 * Russian dr…
Possible gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.
