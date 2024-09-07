General Staff: Russia has lost 623,990 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 623,990 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 7.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,632 tanks, 16,878 armored fighting vehicles, 24,171 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,774 artillery systems, 1,178 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14784 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.