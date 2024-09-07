The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Watch Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 623,990 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2024
Artillerymen of the 110th Marko Bezruchko Separate Mechanized Brigade are firing an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #asamipokrovsk
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 623,990 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 7.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,632 tanks, 16,878 armored fighting vehicles, 24,171 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,774 artillery systems, 1,178 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14784 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

3:59 AM

Russia targets Kyiv neighborhoods with drones.

Debris from intercepted drones caused a fire in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district and may have struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, authorities said. No casualties have been reported.
