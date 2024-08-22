Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 604,140 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 8:30 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the 56th Motorized Brigade fire at Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction from an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 604,140 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 22.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,529 tanks, 16,567 armored fighting vehicles, 23,280 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,262 artillery systems, 1,166 multiple launch rocket systems, 931 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,998 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Morning in Sudzha: Inside Ukrainian-occupied Russia as Kursk operation continues
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent traveled into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with Ukrainian soldiers during the ongoing Ukrainian cross-border offensive in the area. Since the trip constitutes an unsanctioned crossing of the state border between Russia and Ukraine, the identities of the author of the rep…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
