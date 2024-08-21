Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 603,010 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2024 8:22 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian military vehicle on the outskirts of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 16, 2024. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 603,010 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 21.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,522 tanks, 16,542 armored fighting vehicles, 23,221 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,216 artillery systems, 1,166 multiple launch rocket systems, 928 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,902 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
