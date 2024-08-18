General Staff: Russia has lost 599,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 599,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,508 tanks, 16,480 armored fighting vehicles, 22,992 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,056 artillery systems, 1,161 multiple launch rocket systems, 923 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,752drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.