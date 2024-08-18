Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 599,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 18, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
Burnt wreckage of vehicles remains amid debris after hostilities on August 16, 2024 in Sudzha, Russia (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 599,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,508 tanks, 16,480 armored fighting vehicles, 22,992 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,056 artillery systems, 1,161 multiple launch rocket systems, 923 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,752drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

10 days of Ukraine’s Kursk incursion – from first shot to dozens of settlements captured
On the morning of Aug. 6, the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers armed with heavy equipment crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border and entered Kursk Oblast, marking the largest attack on Russian territory since World War II. This unprecedented operation took the world by surprise as Kyiv’s troops cut…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:51 AM

3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
