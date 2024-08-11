Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 590,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 11, 2024 9:40 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 590,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 11.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,447 tanks, 16,363 armored fighting vehicles, 22,524 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,663 artillery systems, 1,143 multiple launch rocket systems, 918 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,399 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine pushing war into ‘aggressor’s territory,’ Zelensky says
“Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi has already reported several times, on the front-line situation and on our actions to push the war out into the aggressor’s territory,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Aug. 10.
Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
