General Staff: Russia has lost 590,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 590,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 11.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,447 tanks, 16,363 armored fighting vehicles, 22,524 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,663 artillery systems, 1,143 multiple launch rocket systems, 918 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,399 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.