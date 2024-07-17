Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Military equipment, war casualties, Russia, Russian armed forces, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 562,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 17, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank sits on the side of the road outside of the heavily damaged town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 562,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 17.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,238 tanks, 15,871 armored fighting vehicles, 20,741 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,411 artillery systems, 1,120 multiple launch rocket systems, 893 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,224 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits Russian S-300 system in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says
Key developments on July 16: * Ukraine hits Russian S-300 system in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says * Drone drops munitions on factory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, authorities say * Czechia to open bullet factory, start production of assault rifles in Ukraine * Defense company’s production blocked by…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.