General Staff: Russia has lost 562,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 562,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 17.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,238 tanks, 15,871 armored fighting vehicles, 20,741 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,411 artillery systems, 1,120 multiple launch rocket systems, 893 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,224 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.