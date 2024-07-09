Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 553,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles lying beside a road on May 25, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 553,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 9.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,178 tanks, 15,704 armored fighting vehicles, 20,212 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,015 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 880 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,922 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Exclusive: Congresswoman says Biden should ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US weaponry on Russian soil
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden should further lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American weaponry for strikes against targets on Russian soil, a ranking member of the U.S. House of Representative’s defense committee said. In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Independent, Cong…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
3:41 AM

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
