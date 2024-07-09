General Staff: Russia has lost 553,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 553,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 9.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,178 tanks, 15,704 armored fighting vehicles, 20,212 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,015 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 880 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,922 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.