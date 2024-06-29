General Staff: Russia has lost 541,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 541,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 29.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,073 tanks, 15,505 armored fighting vehicles, 19,568 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,480 artillery systems, 1,109 multiple launch rocket systems, 871 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,538 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.