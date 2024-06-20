General Staff: Russia has lost 530,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 530,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 20.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,987 tanks, 15,337 armored fighting vehicles, 19,134 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,052 artillery systems, 1,105 multiple launch rocket systems, 859 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,260 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.