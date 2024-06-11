General Staff: Russia has lost 520,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 520,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 11.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,902 tanks, 15,176 armored fighting vehicles, 18,676 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,690 artillery systems, 1,099 multiple launch rocket systems, 842 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,023 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.