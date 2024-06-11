Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
General Staff: Russia has lost 520,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2024 8:16 AM
Ukrainian soldiers drive a tank amid the Russia-Ukraine war on the front line of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 29, 2023. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 520,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 11.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,902 tanks, 15,176 armored fighting vehicles, 18,676 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,690 artillery systems, 1,099 multiple launch rocket systems, 842 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,023 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russian S-400, S-300 systems in occupied Crimea, General Staff says
Key developments on June 10: * Ukraine hit Russian S-400, S-300 systems in occupied Crimea overnight, General Staff says * Ukraine refutes Kadyrov’s claims about captured Sumy Oblast border village * Russia uses submarines to patrol Black Sea after naval losses, military says * Nearly 20,000 Wa…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
