General Staff: Russia has lost 517,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 517,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 8.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,843 tanks, 15,105 armored fighting vehicles, 18,484 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,533 artillery systems, 1,095 multiple launch rocket systems, 834 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,945 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.