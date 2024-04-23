General Staff: Russia has lost 461,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 461,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 23.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,241 tanks, 13,916 armored fighting vehicles, 15,845 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,765 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 769 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,407 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.