News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, War, Russian troops, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 461,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the Azov brigade are seen at an artillery position near the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 7, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 461,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 23.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,241  tanks, 13,916 armored fighting vehicles, 15,845 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,765 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 769 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,407 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Military: Over 20,000 Russian troops trying to storm Chasiv Yar, outskirts
Around 20,000 to 25,000 Russian soldiers are trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the settlements in the city’s outskirts, the Khortytsia Group of Forces’ spokesperson, Nazar Voloshyn, said on national TV on April 22.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:36 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 22. At least 182 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
12:06 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

Ukraine "finalized" with the U.S. details of the agreements on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.
7:48 PM

Tusk rules out sending Patriots to Ukraine.

Poland cannot transfer any Patriot systems to Ukraine as it lacks reserves of its own, but will provide other forms of assistance in terms of air defense, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters on April 22.
5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
