General Staff: Russia has lost 453,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 453,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 14.



This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.



According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,174 tanks, 13,765 armored fighting vehicles, 15,459 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,552 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 758 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,235 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.