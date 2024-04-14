Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

General Staff: Russia has lost 453,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell April 14, 2024 10:34 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made L119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 453,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 14.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,174 tanks, 13,765 armored fighting vehicles, 15,459 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,552 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 758 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,235 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Deputy commander: Drone deliveries to front line this year already 3 times higher than in 2023
Drone deliveries to the front lines in Ukraine since the start of 2024 are already three times higher than for all of last year, according to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi.
Author: Dominic Culverwell
FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
