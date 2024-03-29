General Staff: Russia has lost 440,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 440,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.
This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,922 tanks, 13,264 armored fighting vehicles, 14,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,991 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 735 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,656 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.