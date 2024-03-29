Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russian military
General Staff: Russia has lost 440,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2024 8:35 AM 1 min read
A soldier from a Ukrainian assault brigade walks across a muddy road used to transport and position British-made L118 105mm Howitzers on March 4, 2023, near Bakhmut, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 440,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,922 tanks, 13,264 armored fighting vehicles, 14,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,991 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 735 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,656 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Portrait of the Invader: 2 years of Russian soldiering in Ukraine
In two years of total war, Moscow has tried every trick to keep the death march going. It held a draft, expanded state-sponsored mercenary companies, recruited convicted prisoners, integrated proxies from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and forcibly conscripted Ukrainians in occupied territor…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
