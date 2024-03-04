General Staff: Russia has lost 417,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 417,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 4.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,648 tanks, 12,660 armored fighting vehicles, 13,374 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,210 artillery systems, 1,004 multiple launch rocket systems, 698 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,845 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.