General Staff: Russia has lost 417,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman walk past the destroyed Russian tank in Dmytrivka, 10 kilometers west of Kyiv, on April 3, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)
Russia has lost 417,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 4.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,648 tanks, 12,660 armored fighting vehicles, 13,374 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,210 artillery systems, 1,004 multiple launch rocket systems, 698 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,845 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian drone attack on Odesa kills 12, including 5 children
Key developments on March 2-3: * Russian drone attack on Odesa kills 12, including 5 children * Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet * Russian air activity over Ukraine reduced after recent significant aircraft losses, Air Force says * UK Defense Ministry: Average number of daily…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
