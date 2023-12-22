Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 351,350 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2023 8:22 AM 1 min read
A dead Russian soldier lies in a ditch beside the highway to Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 351,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 22.

This number includes the 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,837 tanks, 10,843 armored fighting vehicles, 10,944 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,250 artillery systems, 932 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,365 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
