General Staff: Russia has lost 351,350 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 351,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 22.

This number includes the 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,837 tanks, 10,843 armored fighting vehicles, 10,944 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,250 artillery systems, 932 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,365 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.