General Staff: Russia has lost 325,580 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2023 8:06 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 1, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 325,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 27.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,520 tanks, 10,282 armored fighting vehicles, 10,299 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,875 artillery systems, 907 multiple launch rocket systems, 597 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,905 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s increased weapons production may lead to new attacks elsewhere, commander says
Key updates on Nov. 26: * Shmyhal: Russia sold $1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain on world markets * Polish truckers to start round-the-clock blockade of border crossing on Nov. 27 * Media: Ukraine retaliated against Russia’s mass attack with drones * ISW: Russian forces advancing in Avdiivka…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
