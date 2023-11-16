Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 315,620 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2023 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on Russian positions on the front line in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 315,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update on Nov. 16.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,388 tanks, 10,121 armored fighting vehicles, 10,060 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,683 artillery systems, 892 multiple launch rocket systems, 585 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,689 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:22 AM

Congress gridlocked one day before holiday break without Ukraine deal.

U.S. congress members are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. on Thursday for a three-week holiday break as Biden administration officials on Dec. 13 called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to keep chamber in session until a deal on Ukraine aid is reached, the Missouri Independent reported.
12:48 AM

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024.

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.
