General Staff: Russia has lost 303,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 3 that Russia had lost 303,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,265 tanks, 9,901 armored fighting vehicles, 9,691 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,328 artillery systems, 854 multiple launch rocket systems, 566 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,495 drones, and 20 boats.