General Staff: Russia has lost 299,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30 that Russia had lost 299,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,190 tanks, 9,775 armored fighting vehicles, 9,555 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,202 artillery systems, 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 559 air defense systems, 321 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,419 drones, and 20 boats.