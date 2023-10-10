General Staff: Russia has lost 283,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 10 that Russia had lost 283,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 450 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,829 tanks, 9,129 armored fighting vehicles, 9,125 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,713 artillery systems, 808 multiple launch rocket systems, 544 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,207 drones, and 20 boats.