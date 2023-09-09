General Staff: Russia has lost 268,140 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9 that Russia had lost 268,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 600 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,544 tanks, 8,739 armored fighting vehicles, 8,298 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,789 artillery systems, 757 multiple launch rocket systems, 508 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,588 drones, and 19 boats.