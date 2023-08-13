General Staff: Russia has lost 253,850 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 13 that Russia had lost 253,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,298 tanks, 8,335 armored fighting vehicles, 7,543 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,072 artillery systems, 713 multiple launch rocket systems, 477 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 313 helicopters, 4,204 drones, and 18 boats.