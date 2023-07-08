General Staff: Russia has lost 233,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 8 that Russia has lost 233,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 630 casualties Russian forces sustained just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,074 tanks, 7,953 armored fighting vehicles, 6,914 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,346 artillery systems, 661 multiple launch rocket systems, 410 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,666 drones, and 18 boats.