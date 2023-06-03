General Staff: Russia has lost 209,470 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 3 that Russia has lost 209,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 560 casualties on June 2.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,829 tanks, 7,502 armored fighting vehicles, 6,289 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,533 artillery systems, 582 multiple launch rocket systems, 342 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,165 drones, and 18 boats.