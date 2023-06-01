General Staff: Russia has lost 208,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 1 that Russia had lost 208,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,804 tanks, 7,478 armored fighting vehicles, 6,239 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,474 artillery systems, 575 multiple launch rocket systems, 333 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,131 drones, and 18 boats.