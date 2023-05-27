General Staff: Russia has lost 206,200 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 27 that Russia has lost 206,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 480 casualties on May 26.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,799 tanks, 7,442 armored fighting vehicles, 6,172 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,406 artillery systems, 572 multiple launch rocket systems, 329 air defense systems, 310 airplanes, 296 helicopters, 2,941 drones, and 18 boats.