General Staff: Russia has lost 205,720 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 26 that Russia has lost 205,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 460 casualties on May 25.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,796 tanks, 7,435 armored fighting vehicles, 6,161 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,384 artillery systems, 570 multiple launch rocket systems, 328 air defense systems, 310 airplanes, 296 helicopters, 2,910 drones, and 18 boats.