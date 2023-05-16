General Staff: Russia has lost 199,980 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 16 that Russia has lost 199,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 520 casualties on May 15.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,762 tanks, 7,348 armored fighting vehicles, 6,048 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,150 artillery systems, 562 multiple launch rocket systems, 316 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,732 drones, and 18 boats.