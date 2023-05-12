General Staff: Russia has lost 197,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 12 that Russia had lost 197,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,745 tanks, 7,295 armored fighting vehicles, 5,996 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,068 artillery systems, 559 multiple launch rocket systems, 312 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,636 drones, and 18 boats.