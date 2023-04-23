General Staff: Russia has lost 186,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 23 that Russia has lost 186,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,675 tanks, 7,131 armored fighting vehicles, 5,730 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,837 artillery systems, 539 multiple launch rocket systems, 289 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,402 drones, and 18 boats.