General Staff: Russia has lost 177,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 8 that Russia had lost 177,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 570 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past 24 hours.

Russia has also lost 3,636 tanks, 7,020 armored fighting vehicles, 5,599 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,727 artillery systems, 533 multiple launch rocket systems, 282 air defense systems, 307 airplanes, 292 helicopters, 2,298 drones, and 18 boats, the military said.