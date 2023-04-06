General Staff: Russia has lost 176,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 6 that Russia had lost 176,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,631 tanks, 7,013 armored fighting vehicles, 5,574 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,714 artillery systems, 532 multiple launch rocket systems, 281 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 292 helicopters, 2,287 drones, and 18 boats.