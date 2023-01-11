Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Battle for Soledar near Bakhmut continues as Russia aims to cut supply routes for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 8:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its regular evening update on Jan. 11 that the Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on attempts to capture the eastern Donetsk Oblast by conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut area.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia suffered significant losses while conducting an assault on Soledar, a salt-mining town about 10 kilometers north of Bakhmut, which has been the site of the fiercest fighting.

Moscow forces are trying to cut the supply routes for the Ukrainian military in the area, the General Staff said, adding that the fighting for Soledar continues.

Earlier on Jan. 11, Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, said that the Russian forces shelled the Bakhmut area 249 times over the past day. Cherevatyi reported that Soledar is not under Russian military control, nonetheless describing the situation as "difficult."

Cherevatyi also denied earlier claims that Soledar was under Moscow's control after Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin-run Wagner mercenary group said late on Jan. 10 that Russia had captured the town.

In a video address on Jan. 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia likely made false claims about capturing Soledar to support mobilization efforts in the country and "give hope" to Russians.

"Currently, the terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part of our Soledar fell to Russia. They already present it to their society to support mobilization and give hope to those in favor of aggression," Zelensky said. "But the fighting continues. The Donetsk direction is holding," he added.

Hell in high definition: Inside front-line aerial unit surveilling battle of Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.