General Staff: Russia has lost 588,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 8:22 AM 1 min read
A soldier with a machine gun in his hands looks at the sky and detects enemy drones on July 31, 2024, in Toretsk district, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 588,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 9.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,434 tanks, 16,341 armored fighting vehicles, 22,371 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,536 artillery systems, 1,142 multiple launch rocket systems, 916 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,325 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Battles in Kursk Oblast ongoing in 2 districts, Russia claims
Key developments on Aug. 8: * Battles in Kursk Oblast ongoing in two districts, Russia claims * ‘Many’ Russian soldiers captured in Kursk Oblast battles, Ukraine’s state project claims * Russia closes 3 train stations in Kursk Oblast for passenger transport * Any Ukrainian operations in ’Russia…
Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
