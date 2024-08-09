General Staff: Russia has lost 588,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 588,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 9.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,434 tanks, 16,341 armored fighting vehicles, 22,371 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,536 artillery systems, 1,142 multiple launch rocket systems, 916 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,325 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.