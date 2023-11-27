FT: Turkish exports of military-linked goods to Russia soar in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish exports of goods to Russia that Moscow uses for military production have spiked in 2023, strengthening concerns about sanctions circumvention, the Financial Times reported on Nov. 27.

Turkey recorded $158 million in exports of 45 goods like microchips, marked by the U.S. as "high priority," to Russia and five "former Soviet countries" suspected of serving as intermediaries for Moscow over the first nine months of 2023, the outlet noted.

This was three times the number recorded over the same period last year. The average figure for 2015-21 was $28 million, according to the Times' analysis.

The U.S. and the EU have long sought to curb Russia's ability to import dual-use goods via third-party countries.

Companies in states like Kazakhstan, Serbia, Turkey, and others have been accused of re-exporting sanctioned products to Russia, fueling the country's war machine amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, is scheduled to visit Turkey this week to discuss measures to prevent financial activities aiding Russia's war efforts.

The EU's coming financial package is also reportedly meant to include measures to hamper Moscow's ability to circumvent sanction measures.

According to Bloomberg, 80% of Russia's purchases of "high-priority items" are coming from China and Hong Kong.

Exports from countries like Kazakhstan, Serbia, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan fell in the second half of 2023 compared to the first months of the year but remain mostly higher than pre-war levels, Bloomberg noted.