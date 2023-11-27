Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

FT: Turkish exports of military-linked goods to Russia soar in 2023

by Martin Fornusek November 27, 2023 12:07 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 4, 2023 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish exports of goods to Russia that Moscow uses for military production have spiked in 2023, strengthening concerns about sanctions circumvention, the Financial Times reported on Nov. 27.

Turkey recorded $158 million in exports of 45 goods like microchips, marked by the U.S. as "high priority," to Russia and five "former Soviet countries" suspected of serving as intermediaries for Moscow over the first nine months of 2023, the outlet noted.

This was three times the number recorded over the same period last year. The average figure for 2015-21 was $28 million, according to the Times' analysis.

The U.S. and the EU have long sought to curb Russia's ability to import dual-use goods via third-party countries.

Companies in states like Kazakhstan, Serbia, Turkey, and others have been accused of re-exporting sanctioned products to Russia, fueling the country's war machine amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, is scheduled to visit Turkey this week to discuss measures to prevent financial activities aiding Russia's war efforts.

The EU's coming financial package is also reportedly meant to include measures to hamper Moscow's ability to circumvent sanction measures.

According to Bloomberg, 80% of Russia's purchases of "high-priority items" are coming from China and Hong Kong.

Exports from countries like Kazakhstan, Serbia, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan fell in the second half of 2023 compared to the first months of the year but remain mostly higher than pre-war levels, Bloomberg noted.

Ukraine sides with Israel. How will it affect Kyiv’s relations with Arab world, Global South?
When Hamas launched its attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli government data, President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials condemned the terror and supported Israel’s right to defend itself. Zelensky has compared Hamas to Russia, w…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.