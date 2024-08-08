Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Former Open Russia activist detained in Poland on public endangerment charges

by Rachel Amran August 9, 2024 1:18 AM 1 min read
Former activist, Igor Rogov. (Novaya Gazeta Europe) 
Polish authorities detained former Open Russia activist Igor Rogov on charges of preparing an explosion. Rogov will reportedly face three months of pre-trial detention.  

The former activist was initially arrested on July 19 in the Polish city of Katowice, where he was studying on scholarship, local media reported.

If convicted, Rogov could face up to 10 years in prison for public endangerment with the use of an explosive and up to eight years if found guilty of "creating an immediate threat" of public endangerment.

Rogov previously worked as a deputy coordinator of Alexei Navalny's headquarters in Saransk and a coordinator of Open Russia in Mordovia. He was also detained in August 2020 during protests in Belarus.

Polish officials have not yet publicly commented on the case, and further details are not yet available.

Author: Rachel Amran
